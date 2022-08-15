Waterloo hosting Clean-up "Buck" Day in September

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City is hosting a Citywide Clean-up "Buck" Day on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. till noon at the Waste Management Services site at 3505 Easton Ave.
This is open to all Waterloo residents who want to remove old or unwanted appliances, tires and more. Below is a list of what you can/cannot bring:
- What can you bring:
- Appliances (limit 3 per household): air conditioner, dehumidifier, freezer, refrigerator, clothes dryer/washer, dishwasher, kitchen range, oven/stove, microwave oven, furnace, thermostat, water heater, etc.
- Tires: car and pick-up (rim or no rim)
- General bulk: TVs, computers, furniture clothing, lawn furniture, bedding, scrap lumber and building remodeling, carpet, housewares, toys, bicycles, etc.
- Gas powered equipment: lawnmowers, weed eaters, tillers, snow blowers, etc.
- Power equipment should be drained of gas/oil before dumping
- What you cannot bring:
- No garbage
- No hazardous materials
- No paint
- No liquids: fuels, oils, pharmaceuticals, etc.
- No batteries
- No propane gas tanks
- No tractor or semi tires
- No yard waste or tree debris
Each vehicle entering the site will be charged $2. Major household appliances will be charged $1 each and tires will be charged $4. Residents are asked to have exact change to expedite their visit.
Waterloo is also asking residents to secure loads for safety and sanitation purposes. Citizens are expected to unload their items and City staff will be available to help. Waterloo is not responsible for personal vehicle damage.
If you have questions/concerns, please call the Waterloo Public Works-Sanitation Department at 319-291-4455.