Waterloo homes, businesses without internet, phone service after vandals cut fiber line

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- It has been five days since some Century Link customers in Waterloo near Ansborough and University Avenue have had phone or internet service. It is affecting both homeowners and businesses in the area.
According to Century Link, the disruption occured on Sunday when vandals cut a fiber line at the Falls Avenue bridge.
Darren Speed, who owns Cedar Valley Coins and Collectibles, off of Ansborough Avenue, realized his phone was down when he came into work on Monday morning.
"I went to make a phone call, and then I noticed that my phone said no line," Speed said. "Then I tried dial tone, and there wasn't anything."
If you call many businesses in the area, it will just ring forever, without someone answering or allowing you to leave a voicemail.
"I've had people come in and say, we've tried calling you, however, we can't reach you," Speed said.
With all the phone lines are down, Speed said it feels like his business is cut off from the outside world.
"It has been difficult, especially for a little shop like us. We're a niche business anyway, so it has been a challenge, but we've been getting through it," Speed said. "Being cut off from the world like that can create a little bit of havoc for anybody trying to call. They don't think we're open, so they won't come in."
Speed has many customers call and ask how the markets are doing on a particular day or the price of gold or silver.
"It is my lifeline, and it's a heartbeat that goes on around here for sure," Speed said. "Especially for people wondering you know about the markets."
Speed said he had called Century Link multiple times to try and find out what is happening.
According to Century Link, service has been partially restored.
Century Link crews were in the area on Thursday. About a dozen of the company's trucks were at the Falls Avenue bridge, just east of Fletcher.
"Our technicians are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible," the company said. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”