Waterloo firefighters respond to two fires Sunday afternoon

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo firefighters had a busy Sunday afternoon responding to multiple fires in the city. Thankfully, none involved any injuries.
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rhey Street around 4:20 p.m. As they pulled up, they saw bystanders helping pull a grandmother out of a window.
Nobody else was home at the time, but the home had significant fire and smoke damage, and the family was displaced.
Firefighters determined unattended cooking caused the fire.
While crews were on the scene of that fire, another fire started less than a mile away in a garage on French Street just before 5 p.m.
Crews got that out quickly and contained it before it spread to nearby homes. No one was home at the time. The garage has heavy fire damage.