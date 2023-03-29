Waterloo firefighter receives special honor for Cedar River rescue

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo firefighter received special recognition after pulling a man from the Cedar River earlier in March.
Fire Chief Bill Beck presented Lieutenant J.D. Van Dyke with a citation of merit on Tuesday.
On March 1, Lieutenant Van Dyke responded to the Cedar River for a report of a victim in the water. He followed the victim on foot for nearly half a mile before making a quick choice to go into the water himself for the rescue.
At the ceremony, Chief Beck said, "JD made a true risk assessment decision. He did not have a PDF, a PFP, or a rope, or the victim was close enough and nearly out of sight. He had a partner with a safety advice at the ready. I'm happy to present this certificate of merit to JD Van Dyke."
Lieutenant Van Dyke helped with CPR on scene before the man was taken to the hospital.