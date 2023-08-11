Waterloo fire leaves building destroyed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- No injuries were reported in a Waterloo fire on Thursday night, but the building is a total loss according to authorities.
According to a press release, fire crews responded to 729 W. Airline Hwy around 9:50 p.m. for a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, crews found a building behind a home on fire.
Fire crews have deemed the building as completely destroyed following the fire.
In a press release the Waterloo Fire Department said, "Due to the nature of the building, lots of steel roofing and siding with a large fire load, complete extinguishment is difficult due to all the hidden areas that are protected by the steel."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but no injuries were reported.