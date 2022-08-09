Waterloo, Dubuque, & Muscatine to receive millions in grant funding for infrastructure projects

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $25 million in grant funding for Waterloo, Dubuque, and Muscatine to help complete road, bridge, and wastewater management projects.
The grant program is a part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is supported by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.
“After urging USDOT to support funding for these infrastructure projects, I’m glad these communities have officially been awarded the grants needed to begin construction," Grassley said.
"These updates and improvements will benefit Iowans in Dubuque, Muscatine and Waterloo for decades to come. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowans and Iowa’s economy and ensure more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars come back to our state. I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment,” he added.
Waterloo will receive $20.5 million dedicated toward improvements for a 2.7 mile stretch of La Porte Road. The project aims to add sidewalks, bike trails, lighting, transit benches and platforms, as well as a bus shelter.
The Waterloo project is also aiming to reconfigure the corridor to get rid of some travel lanes, create a separated bike and pedestrian path, and add turn lanes.
Dubuque is set to receive $2.28 million dedicated for a new vehicular/pedestrian overpass at the 14th Street railroad grade.
There will also be street enhancements made for a 3,044 foot-section of the 16th Street corridor, as well as a 2,880 foot-section of the Elm Street corridor.
A new pedestrian/bike path will also be added to the Kerper Boulevard Industrial Park and Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Muscatine will receive $2 million for Isett Avenue and Cypress Street reconstruction efforts.
The project includes a full traffic study, environmental assessment, brownfield assessment, public involvement process, topographical survey, right of way determination, design, and full construction plans for the Isett Avenue/Cypress Street Corridor.
Proposed improvements to the corridor may include four-to-three lane conversion, three new roundabouts, bridge repairs and raising, additional sidewalks, a multi-use trail extension, improved storm water management, and more.
Last month, an additional $27 million in funding from the infrastructure law was used for expansion of some of Iowa's terminals.