Waterloo Crumbl Cookies location opening on November 11

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Crumbl Cookies is set to open their Waterloo location on Friday, November 11.
The store will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The location is at 1503 Flammang Dr.
Store owners, Andrea, Collin, Jennifer, and Justin Roberts are excited to bring Crumbl to the Waterloo community.
“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors for years to come," the Roberts family said in a press release.
In May of 2022, the family opened their first Crumbl location in Davenport. They plan to open a third location in Cedar Falls in early 2023.
The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the over 200 weekly flavors, including the award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
Some of Crumbl’s other popular flavors include favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and more.
Customers will have to order in-person for the first five days. Beginning Wednesday, November 16, delivery, curbside pickup, and catering will be available through the Crumbl app.