Waterloo community members given chance to get behind the wheel of a school bus

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Friday, student transportation provider First Student hosted an event looking to hire more bus drivers in Waterloo.
The event, hosted by First Student, is called "Big Bus, No Big Deal." It gives members of the Waterloo community an opportunity to get behind the wheel to try to drive a bus for themselves. Participants don't need any prior training.
First Student is the company that handles busing for the Waterloo Community School District. First Student Senior Location Manager Matthew Sorey said that the event gives locals a chance to try driving the bus in a safe environment.
Sorey told KWWL, "It's an event that we try to get the local community out, because we'd rather have the community members driving students. They come out, and if they're like 'Oh, it's way too big, I don't think that I could ever do it,' you get an opportunity to get behind the wheel and see if you can with one of our certified master trainers."
Waterloo Schools told KWWL that they're doing okay with bus driver capacity right now. However since the pandemic, shortages have become the new norm. First Student offers a salary of $21 an hour, as well as a $1,500 sign-on bonus.
First Student will be holding will be holding their next "Big Bus, No Big Deal" event on August 12.