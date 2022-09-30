Waterloo Columbus school forfeits softball team wins after violation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Columbus Catholic High School has reported a violation of a Scholarship rule, and has subsequently vacated wins from June 1 through June 28, 2022, and the NICL Central championship.
In a news release, the school district said it made the decision after communicating with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The school reported a violation of Scholarship Rule 35.15 (2). The exact nature of the violation was not defined.
The school identified an instance of administration failing to inform the coaching staff and to uphold the scholarship rule that led to the violation.
The school's principal Tony Harrington said, “Please know that this is not indicative of the culture in our school, and I will ensure that these types of errors do not occur in the future.”
In coordination with IGHSAU, the school administration is putting in place a plan of "corrective action" in order to ensure compliance of all rules and regulations.
You can read the scholarship rule below.