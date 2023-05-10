 Skip to main content
Waterloo coffee shop break-in results in hundreds of dollars in losses

The Savvy Bean logo
The Savvy Bean

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new coffee shop in Waterloo that has only been open for around a week has already experienced a break-in.

According to a Facebook post from The Savvy Bean, the owner said, "I am deeply saddened that I have to post this after being open for only a week…Sometime between Saturday, May 6th at 3pm and Monday, May 8th at 6am we had a break in that resulted in hundreds of dollars in loss."

The owner said that the likely timeframe for when the break-in occurred would be between Saturday and Sunday last weekend.

The owner is offering a $100 gift card to The Savvy Bean the person who can bring information that leads to an arrest.

Those who have information can contact the Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340.

