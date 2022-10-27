Waterloo city leaders gather input from community on additions to Gates Park transformation project

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo city leaders held their second of two meetings Thursday night to gather input on possible changes to Gates Park. Gates and Byrnes Parks are over 40 years old, and the city of Waterloo plans to renovate them completely next year.
During the design phase, the city sent multiple surveys to the communities the parks are in to get feedback on what residents would like to have. They also formed a focus group of nearby residents and city council members.
"One of the main themes was the park feels forgotten, tired, and underutilized except for the golf course," Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said. "The golf course has remained very busy there, but the plan was to take part that was tired and refresh it and make people want to come here as a destination park."
The pools at Byrnes and Gates Parks, which have been around since the 1980s, are about 15 years past their life expectancy.
The city is focusing on just renovating Byrnes pool, since it is the most popular one, by replacing the standard pool with a six-lane lap pool, lazy river and play pool.
"Over the last 15 years, the attendance at the Gates Park Pool has been very low. That indicated to us that there hadn't been a real need for it," Huting said. "We wanted to have the same level of investment but find things that would be well used by the community."
Gates Park will undergo significant renovations. It will feature basketball courts surrounded by a multipurpose track, amphitheater and inclusive playground. Gates Park's pool will be replaced with a splash pad.
The old Chamberlain property, which connects lower Gates Park with Upper Gates Park, will be developed into a pollinator garden. The southern part of the park will get a new half-basketball court, picnic area, restrooms and small play area.
"It'll function as a small community park but connect to the larger park to the north," Huting said.
The transformation projects at both parks cost around $8 million per park and are paid for primarily by grants and donations from the community.
"The same cost as it would have been for a pool but with a wide variety of other features throughout the park," Huting said.
This week's input sessions, held in the multipurpose rooms of the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, have focused on the spray park and playground. The city is looking for feedback on specific elements that people want to be included.
"Both of those areas are inclusive, new play features, so there'll be a wide variety of slides, swings, electronic toys and spray features for the park," Huting said. "There are just a lot of choices. We want people to tell us their preference, and we'll tally the votes and choose accordingly."
Huting said the conceptual design is complete, but the feedback from the input session will allow the city to finalize detailed specifications and send the project out to bid.
They hope to start construction in the spring.
The Byrnes Park project will be open through the rest of the summer and close for construction next fall.
They hope to finish the transformation of both parks by the Summer of 2024.
The Water Leisure Services Department is working with MET transit to get a shuttle from one park to the other.
"We feel that there'll be people from both sides of the city who want to access all of these features," Huting said. "At Byrnes Park, there will be an aquatic facility, and at Gates, there are a lot of other facilities. This will allow the whole community to circulate with a free shuttle."
You can read more about the Byrnes and Gates Park transformation projects here.