Waterloo City Council votes to hold special election in March to fill 4th Ward Councilman seat

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo City Council voted to hold a special election on March 7 to fill the seat of outgoing 4th Ward Councilman Jerome Amos Junior, who has been elected to the state legislature. One vocal critic was removed from the city council chambers after some heated arguments with Mayor Quentin Hart.
However, during the meeting, Todd Obadal, a well-known critic of council decisions, argued with Mayor Quentin Hart. Obadal said that a special election was necessary, and should be held earlier.
Though, at the time of that verbal exchange, a motion to hold the election was already on the floor. However, Obadal said that he felt the 4th ward vote was being suppressed.
Hart pushed back saying, "We are hosting a special election. Don't confuse people. Whether it's February 7th or March 7th we are hosting a special election, so nobody is suppressing the vote. You just heard the council say we support a special election. You don't have the floor. You don't have the floor, and you will be removed. I'm not playing with you tonight."
Eventually, Mayor Hart had new Waterloo Police Chief, Joe Leibold, remove Obadal from the council chambers.
The council voted unanimously to hold the special election on March 7 to fill the 4th Ward Council seat.