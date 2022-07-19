Waterloo City Council votes to establish 24/7 carbon-free electricity goal by 2035

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo City Council voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a resolution that would set in place a 24/7 carbon-free electricity goal for the city by 2035.
The resolution contains multiple steps to reach the clean energy goal. Working in tandem with MidAmerican Energy, the city is doing their part to work towards protecting the environment.
"Waterloo is going to step up to the plate and we're going to become the second city in the United States to take this pledge and do our part to address the climate crisis," Ward 2 councilman Jonathan Grieder said in the meeting.
"Here in Iowa we are experiencing derechos. We are experiencing more intense tornadoes. We are experiencing on and off again sporadic rainstorms," Grieder added.
In the resolution, new and existing buildings will be required to reduce energy demand through smart technologies, grid interaction, and other efficiency practices.
Local businesses will be able to install charging stations in parking lots, implement an e-scooter mobility program in downtown Waterloo, re-use methane released at waste treatment plants, and more.
The resolution cites a 2018 report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that calls for a 45% reduction in greenhouse gases in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. If done so by 2030, the city should reach net-zero emissions by 2050.