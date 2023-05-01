Waterloo city council to resume discussion of conversion therapy ban

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo city council will resume their discussions on an ordinance banning conversion therapy for minors in the city. It's on the agenda for Monday's work session and main meeting.
Earlier this year, the city council tabled the proposal to give council members more time to review and discuss the topic.
The proposal has already passed one reading. and it has to go through two more times before it can be adopted and passed.
The ordinance would make it illegal for any medical or mental health professionals to engage in conversion therapy with a child.
Monday night's city council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.