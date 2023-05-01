 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts
around 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated
this afternoon due to these winds and low relative humidity,
particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured.
Tuesday will have somewhat similar conditions with strong,
gusty winds and elevated fire weather.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Waterloo city council to resume discussion of conversion therapy ban

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo city council will resume their discussions on an ordinance banning conversion therapy for minors in the city. It's on the agenda for Monday's work session and main meeting.

Earlier this year, the city council tabled the proposal to give council members more time to review and discuss the topic.

The proposal has already passed one reading. and it has to go through two more times before it can be adopted and passed.

The ordinance would make it illegal for any medical or mental health professionals to engage in conversion therapy with a child.

Monday night's city council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you