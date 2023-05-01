Waterloo city council to resume discussion of conversion therapy ban

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated this afternoon due to these winds and low relative humidity, particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured. Tuesday will have somewhat similar conditions with strong, gusty winds and elevated fire weather. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&