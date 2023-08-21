 Skip to main content
Waterloo City Council to hold second reading to repeal conversion therapy ban

  Updated
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the items on the Waterloo City Council's agenda on Monday night is a second reading of an ordinance to repeal the previously passed ban on conversion therapy. This comes only three months after the ban was passed.

On May 15, the city council passes the ban on conversion therapy in a 6-1 vote, with Dave Boesen being the only vote against the ban. However, at a special session held last week, the first reading of the ban's repeal was passed in a 5-2 vote.

The two that voted against the ban being repealed were Bob Nichols and Jonathan Grieder. Councilman Grieder released a statement via Facebook in response to the vote.

Councilman Grieder said in part, "The vigor with which people have been willing to argue and demand access to a widely condemned and dangerous, harmful, tortuous practice, simply proves these protections are needed." 

Grieder added, "our LGBTQIA+ community need all their allies to stand alongside them and continue to help fight for the basic human rights that we all deserve."

Monday night's reading of the ordinance is the second of three required readings in order for the ordinance to pass. However, as they did last Monday, they could again try to suspend the third reading in order to pass the ordinance.