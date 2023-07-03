Waterloo city council to discuss study aimed at improving parking

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo city council will consider a study looking into parking in downtown Waterloo on Monday night. This is being done in an effort to improve the city's parking experience.
This parking project got started in June of 2022. Now, the city council is looking to take a step forward in updating Waterloo's parking.
Main Street Waterloo was asked by the Waterloo city council to create a Parking Task Force in June of 2022. This Task Force has worked with business owners and residents to determine what the future of parking should look like. They have also reviewed an older study from the mid-2000s.
The Task Force now has recommendations prepared for the city. Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker said that as they prepare to implement this plan, this study will ensure that they're on the right track.
Rucker told KWWL, "There's just a couple of pieces of data to help make some smart decisions for city dollars as well as the consumer, the resident, and the business owners in downtown, that we really need some information to make those final decisions."
The findings from this study would be compared to the plans that the Parking Task Force had. This would ultimately be factored in to determine what the future plans look like for Waterloo.
Data will be collected for several months. The ultimate goal is to make parking in Waterloo as seamless as possible, both for residents and visitors.
The goal of the Parking Task Force is to have final recommendations by the end of the year.