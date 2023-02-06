Waterloo City Council to discuss proposed ordinance that would ban conversion therapy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo city council members will discuss a proposed ordinance that would ban conversion therapy on Monday afternoon. The session begins at 4:25 p.m.
The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for medical or mental health professionals to engage in conversion therapy with a minor.
The ordinance describes conversion therapy as any practices or treatments that seek to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Violations would be municipal offenses, and every day that someone is in violation is considered as a separate offense.
The ordinance would allow for other forms of counseling for people undergoing gender transitions - as long as they don't seek to change a person's sexual orientation.