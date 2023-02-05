Waterloo City Council to discuss ban on conversion therapy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Members of the Waterloo City Council will discuss an ordinance on Monday that would ban conversion therapy.
It is on the agenda for the work session, which is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. in the city council chambers at city hall.
The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for "medical or mental health professionals" to "engage in conversion therapy with a minor within the city."
It defines conversion therapy as "any practices or treatments that seek to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender."
The ordinance does allow other forms of counseling for people undergoing gender transitions, such as social support or identity exploration and development, so long as they do not seek to change an individual's sexual orientation.
Under the ordinance, if the city attorney receives a report of a violation, the city would send a cease and desist letter to the medical or mental health professional. If they don't stop, that medical or mental health professional would be subject to a civil penalty.
The violations would be a municipal infractions, and every day they are in violation is counted as a separate offense. Civil penalties for municipal infractions vary, and according to city code, many municipal violations are treated as simple misdemeanors.
Under Iowa law, the fine for a simple misdemeanor is between $105 and $855 and a maximum of 30 days in jail.
The ordinance talks about the importance of protecting youth.
The city "has a compelling interest in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harms caused by conversion therapy," the ordinance says,
In a Facebook post on Friday, Ward 2 City Councilor Jonathan Grieder said there is no evidence to support the efficacy of conversion therapy and noted studies that show it is psychologically and emotionally harmful to youth.
"This has no scientific value and has been denounced by medical associations, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association," Grieder wrote. "It's also traumatizing to kids."
An addendum to the ordinance details research by the major medical associations into conversion therapy and its effects on kids.
"Conversion therapy leads to critical health risks including anxiety, depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, homelessness, and suicide," the ordinance said.
The addendum includes information from a peer-review article published in the American Journal of Public Health in August 2020.
In a 2020 survey of 34,000 LGBTQ youth between 13 and 24 years old by The Trevor Project, five percent of respondents said they went through conversion therapy. 42% of those who underwent conversion therapy said they tried to commit suicide within the past year. The Trevor Project said that is more than twice the rate of other LGBTQ youth who did not report undergoing conversion therapy.
They were also 2.5 times as likely to try and commit suicide multiple times in the past year compared to those who did not experience conversion therapy.