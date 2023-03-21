Waterloo City Council approves new play equipment for Gates Park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Big plans are underway for Gates Park in Waterloo, with the City Council voting 5-1 to approve the purchase of new inclusive play equipment for the park, including a new splash pad.
The cost is near $250,000 for the new play equipment.
Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said, "This project has been in the works since 2021 when we started the master plan for the aquatics, so its been in the works for a while and its a $17.5 million dollar project. It's one of the biggest projects we've had."
Contractor bidding will open at the next city council meeting on April 3.
Construction on the project is expected to begin this Spring and will be completed by Summer 2024.