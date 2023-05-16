Waterloo city council approves conversion therapy ban

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Monday night, the Waterloo city council passed a conversion therapy ban by a 6-1 vote on all three readings. This came after many Waterloo citizens spoke to make their opinion heard.
Conversion therapy is an attempt to change somebody's sexual orientation or gender identity through various methods. It has been described by councilman Jonathan Grieder, who took the lead on the ordinance, as a discredited and barbaric practice.
Sam Caughron, a UNI student who spoke at the meeting, discussed the problems with conversion therapy in a broader sense. Opponents say they're worried this ban is too restrictive.
Caughron said, "There has been reported cases of people using electroshock therapy, there have been reported cases of people using, almost, baptismal types of techniques of pushing kids underwater to de-transition them from being transgender or to make them no longer homosexual or gay."
Waterloo citizen John Harnell expressed concern, saying, "I read the ordinance and it was very vague. If somebody even thinks of asking a child 'are you sure?' they can report me."
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart did clarify how complaints work if someone feels they have been subjected to conversion therapy.
Mayor Hart explained, "They have an avenue to be able to let the city attorney know, and let the Human Rights Executive Director know. If it is validated, the Human Rights Commission will send a letter to the State Licensing Board."
Mayor Hart also clarified that while Waterloo does not have jurisdiction to ban conversion therapy themselves, they will now be able to help facilitate complaints from those who feel they have been put through conversion therapy, and get them to the proper authorities.