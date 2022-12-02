Waterloo, Cedar Falls Salvation Army receives first gold coins of Red Kettle season

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Salvation Army is announcing on Friday they received their first gold coins of the Red Kettle season.
The gold coins were slipped into Red Kettles at the Ansborough Hy-Vee and San Marnan Fareway in Waterloo.
"As we enter the final weeks of the season, we find ourselves $143,525 away from reaching our Red Kettle goal," shares Katie Harn, Volunteer & Community Relations Coordinator. "We were overcome with joy on Nov. 28 with the arrival of two gold coins! Knowing, that once again, we will be able to host a coin auction for additional Red Kettle funds is a great feeling."
Last year, 22 specialty coins were anonymously donated including 12 1 oz. US American Gold Eagle coins. All coins were auctioned off giving the Salvation Army another reported $22,789 for their Red Kettle Campaign.
A public bid for the specialty coins will be held on Dec. 26th at 10 a.m. through Dec. 30th at noon. Payment must be made in full by cash or cashier's check (preferred) by 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.
FURTHER DETAILS:
- By email (preferred): Send your name, contact number, item, and bid amount to sawaterloocf@gmail.com
- By phone: Call (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 and provide your name, contact number, item and bid amount
- In Person: During business hours at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo. The Salvation Army has reduced business hours Dec. 26 – Dec. 30. The office will be open Tuesday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Red Kettle bell ringing will continue through 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. To become a volunteer bell ringer, visit Register to Ring. For details, please call The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.