Waterloo, Cedar Falls Salvation Army addresses closures for Men's and Family Shelters

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Salvation Army Men's shelter will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday, but will stay open 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The Salvation Army says this is due to a staffing shortage. The Family Shelter is also closed due to critical maintenance issues.
"The Family Shelter provides a vital service to many, allowing co-parents to remain together with their children and offering shelter to single fathers. However, we cannot in good conscience use the Family Shelter in its current condition," states Grace Fee. "We are in the process of replacing all the beds, thoroughly cleaning the carpets, and handling some plumbing concerns. We are moving as quickly as possible on all of this, but it will likely be several weeks [at the earliest] before the replacement beds arrive."
The Salvation Army anticipates this temporary schedule will be in place through September.
"We anticipate that, come October, we will have filled our open full-time position and several open part-time positions," hopes Major Martin Thies, Corps Officer. "Staff at our emergency shelters work with individuals going through difficult situations. For our program to be successful, we must find the right people, with the right experience, for the positions. Unfortunately, that takes time."
For more information, contact The Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls at 319-235-9358. Anyone interested in open positions are encouraged to visit Indeed.com.