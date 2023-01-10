Waterloo Bucks release 2023 schedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Bucks have announced their 2023 regular season schedule.
The season is set to begin on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 against the Rochester Honkers, before a two-game series against the La Crosse Loggers.
The season will consists of 68 games, including 36 home games.
The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be on July 3 when the Bucks finish a two-game series against the St. Cloud Rox at home.
The Bucks begin the second half of the season on July 4 between the Bucks and the Mankato Moondogs.
The final game of the regular season will be on August 12 at home versus Mankato.
Here's the schedule:
- Monday – Saturday games: 6:35 pm
- Sunday games: 2:35 pm
- Monday, May 29: 2:35 pm
- Tuesday, June 27: 12:05 pm
- Thursday, July 13: 12:05 pm – Game One of Split-Doubleheader
For more information, read the official press release above.