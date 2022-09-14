Waterloo bridge closures starting on Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Beginning Monday, routes across the Cedar River will be limited in downtown Waterloo.
Work to replace the 11th Street Bridge is set to begin. The construction project is taking place at the same time that the Park Avenue Bridge is being replaced.
Lighting towers are being installed on the Fourth Street bridge. The 11th Street and Park Avenue bridges are expected to re-open in the fall of 2023.
The Fourth Street bridge will re-open for the weekend on Friday before closing again indefinitely on Monday.