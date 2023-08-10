Waterloo breaks ground on new fiber broadband project

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Waterloo kicked off work on Wednesday on a project to create a new broadband internet utility for the community.
City leaders held a groundbreaking on Wednesday afternoon at Prairie Grove Park, but actual construction work is not expected to start for another week or two.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart called the groundbreaking a historic day for the city. He said the state-of-the-art fiber system will propel Waterloo into a new era of connectivity.
"It will be the lifeline that connects our entire community, enabling businesses to thrive, students to excel and families to stay connected," Hart said. "This fiber system will lay the foundation for a smart city innovation, economic growth and an enhanced quality of life for all our residents."
The new broadband communications system has been in the works for years. In 2005, the voters of Waterloo supported the formation of a municipal telecom. The last September, 84% of residents in Waterloo voted for a $20 million general obligation bond to build the network.
"With this groundbreaking, we signify our commitment to bridging the digital divide, ensuring that everyone in Waterloo has equal access to the opportunities presented to a digital world," Hart said. "We envision a future where households, every school, every hospital, and every business is seamlessly connected, empowering each community member to reach their full potential."
It will be a three-phase, several-year project. When it is done, the city said the new network will cover hundreds of miles of fiber internet, giving every home and business access to ultra-high-speed broadband internet.
"We are building this out to every single address in Waterloo," Eric Lage, the new General Manager for Waterloo Fiber, said. "We are not building this out based on socio-economic factors. It's to literally every person in Waterloo."
While the citizens of Waterloo authorized the telecom board many years ago, the project was started and prioritized during the COVID-19 pandemic and is majorly funded through COVID-19 legislation as well. City leaders hope to use funds from the recently passed infrastructure bill as well.
"The Waterloo fiber network has been designed to be scalable, to be secure, highly reliable, and will offer internet phone and cable TV services, and it will scale as your community grows as Waterloo fiber customers will be investing in hometown infrastructure that will improve the quality of life and pave the way for a future-ready smart connected community," Courtney Violette, the Chief Operating Officer for Magellan said. "In addition to providing broadband internet services, a municipal fiber backbone is being constructed to connect every city facility and its utilities. This includes every city site, facility, Park, and important public space. It also includes every utility lift station, pump station, stormwater structure, public safety asset, and traffic camera throughout the community."
The service will offer up to 10 gigabit speed. Lage said the new city-owned and operated utility will be more affordable than current options, local and accessible.
Waterloo Fiber will offer a residential market rate of $69.95 for 1 gigabit and 10 gigabit to residents for 109 95 per month. It will be $249.95 for businesses.
"We have no hidden fees, your bills are not a moving target, and that's due to us being community owned. We don't cut a profit," Lage said. "We don't take profits and ship them out to shareholders 1000 miles away. All of your dollars stay right here in Waterloo."
Because it will be locally owned and operated, Andy Van Fleet, the telecom board's Chairman and president, said customer support and field techs will all be local and take care of customers within their community.
"When you call Waterloo Fiber, somebody from Waterloo, Iowa is going to answer when somebody comes out to service, it's going to be someone from Waterloo, Iowa," Lage said. "That local service also brings a sense of pride from those employees, and I think it's going to be by far the best service anyone can offer."
Lage said remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing popularity of telehealth highlight the importance of the fiber internet project.
"We need to zoom out and look at the long-term effects of what we're doing," Lage said. "I think 10, 20, 50 years from now, people will look back at this and say this is one of the best things that Waterloo could have done."
The city is planning three phases of construction. This map shows the phases. Work starts in the southern parts of the city first, detonated by the light blue area, then the Northeast part, which is the dark blue area, and finally the purple/pink area, the northwest part of the city is third.
Construction is expected to start in the next week or two. Each phase is expected to last a year, so the hope is to expand service to the entire city by 2026.
The city has set up a website, Waterloofiber.com, with information for residents about the project. You can go on the site, put in your address, and see where you fall in the construction phases.