 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Waterloo Board of Education Approves Purchase For New Technology

  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Board of Education recently approved $606,053 purchase network equipment.

While the board did approve the purchase, Waterloo Schools look to pay a fraction of the costs for new technology.

Director of Technology Matt O'Brien said he has applied for the Universal Service Program of Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) e-rate funding.

E-rate funding helps ease the costs for internet and technology.

Each year Waterloo Technology Center looks at the greatest technological needs in the community, so that networks can either be replaced or recycled.

The most recent purchase will include upgrades in wired devices that plug into a network like switches and access points. Chromebook and laptops will also be included in that purchase.

O'Brien said a third of the schools will benefit from these upgrades.

"We have one of the largest networks in the area in terms of computer networks," O'Brien said. "Waterloo Schools has over 15,000 devices, so we always make sure we are proactive and that we have the speed, bandwidth, and capacity."

For the Technology Center it's important to stay ahead.

"We try to stay ahead of our needs and that our network is the thing that just runs," O'Brien said. "It sound be a thing nobody thinks about and that just works for our devices to do what they need to do."

If approved the e-rate funding will cover the costs of 265 access points and 100 switches.

The district will find out this summer if the funding is approved.