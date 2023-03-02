Waterloo Board of Education Approves Purchase For New Technology

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Board of Education recently approved $606,053 purchase network equipment.
While the board did approve the purchase, Waterloo Schools look to pay a fraction of the costs for new technology.
Director of Technology Matt O'Brien said he has applied for the Universal Service Program of Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) e-rate funding.
E-rate funding helps ease the costs for internet and technology.
Each year Waterloo Technology Center looks at the greatest technological needs in the community, so that networks can either be replaced or recycled.
The most recent purchase will include upgrades in wired devices that plug into a network like switches and access points. Chromebook and laptops will also be included in that purchase.
O'Brien said a third of the schools will benefit from these upgrades.
"We have one of the largest networks in the area in terms of computer networks," O'Brien said. "Waterloo Schools has over 15,000 devices, so we always make sure we are proactive and that we have the speed, bandwidth, and capacity."
For the Technology Center it's important to stay ahead.
"We try to stay ahead of our needs and that our network is the thing that just runs," O'Brien said. "It sound be a thing nobody thinks about and that just works for our devices to do what they need to do."
If approved the e-rate funding will cover the costs of 265 access points and 100 switches.
The district will find out this summer if the funding is approved.