...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Waterloo Arena League football team name unveiled

Waterloo Woo Arena League

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The name of the Waterloo Arena League team will be Waterloo Woo. The announcement was made at Silver Eagle Harley on Wednesday.

General Manager Bailey McRae said in a press release that name submissions were comprised of many variations of "woo" or "loo." Ultimately, the name is a nod to the wrestling and railway history in eastern Iowa.

McRae explained, "We just kept coming back to the enthusiasm that we were receiving from the community for this team and Woo was almost a reaction."

The league is expected to start in June of 2024. It will play its home games at the Hippodrome on the National Cattle Congress Grounds.

Four teams are in the new league, and Commissioner Tim Brown hopes to expand it to 12 teams by 2026.

The Arena League has already landed teams in Springfield, Missouri and Duluth, Minnesota.

