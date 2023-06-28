Waterloo Arena League football team name unveiled

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The name of the Waterloo Arena League team will be Waterloo Woo. The announcement was made at Silver Eagle Harley on Wednesday.
General Manager Bailey McRae said in a press release that name submissions were comprised of many variations of "woo" or "loo." Ultimately, the name is a nod to the wrestling and railway history in eastern Iowa.
McRae explained, "We just kept coming back to the enthusiasm that we were receiving from the community for this team and Woo was almost a reaction."
The league is expected to start in June of 2024. It will play its home games at the Hippodrome on the National Cattle Congress Grounds.
Four teams are in the new league, and Commissioner Tim Brown hopes to expand it to 12 teams by 2026.
The Arena League has already landed teams in Springfield, Missouri and Duluth, Minnesota.