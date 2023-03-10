Waterloo announces new Fire Chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City announced on Friday Battalion Chief William (Bill) Beck as the new Fire Chief. Beck started with the Waterloo Fire Dept. in 2004, serving multiple positions.
Battalion Chief Beck says "this is an incredible opportunity and I am excited to share my time and talents with the citizens of Waterloo. I would like to thank my wife and 3 kids for their love and support".
"We are looking forward to William Beck assuming another leadership role with Waterloo Fire Rescue; this time as its Fire Chief. From Firefighter, Paramedic, Medical Officer, Lieutenant,
Battalion Chief, to now Fire Chief, he has truly risen through the ranks in the department. Beck is well respected among his peers and will continue to build on the accomplishments of his
predecessors," said Quentin Hart, Mayor of Waterloo.
Beck will be officially sworn in with a ceremony starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 14 in the Waterloo Council Chambers. 4th Ward Councilwoman Belinda Creighton-Smith will also be sworn in.