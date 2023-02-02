 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to
30 below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Waterloo and Dubuque among 10 U.S. cities to potentially receive Arena Football Leagues

By Courtney Wiggins

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Arena Football League is relaunching next summer, and is in search of new teams, which could be coming to cities in Eastern Iowa.

Both Waterloo and Dubuque are among 10 cities in the United States that fans can vote on to give a team to the league. It will be led by its commissioner, NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

Other cities in the country in contention are:

  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Springfield, Missouri
  • Rochester, Minnesota
  • Duluth, Minnesota
  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Rockford, Illinois
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Wichita Falls, Texas

There will be between 16 teams playing 10 games. 15 players on each team will play both offense and defense. The games will be played on 50-yard fields.

You can vote for on city, only one time, on the League's website.

