Waterloo and Dubuque among 10 U.S. cities to potentially receive Arena Football Leagues

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Arena Football League is relaunching next summer, and is in search of new teams, which could be coming to cities in Eastern Iowa.
Both Waterloo and Dubuque are among 10 cities in the United States that fans can vote on to give a team to the league. It will be led by its commissioner, NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown.
Other cities in the country in contention are:
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Springfield, Missouri
- Rochester, Minnesota
- Duluth, Minnesota
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Rockford, Illinois
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Wichita Falls, Texas
There will be between 16 teams playing 10 games. 15 players on each team will play both offense and defense. The games will be played on 50-yard fields.
You can vote for on city, only one time, on the League's website.