WATCH: Footage of deadly November 2021 Waterloo Police shooting released

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Lawyers for the family of Brent Boggess released the video on Thursday of the deadly police shooting that took his life.
The incident took place in November 2021. A Waterloo Police Officer shot Boggess five times after he led officers on a chase for several minutes.
The family of Brent Boggess has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Waterloo and the officer who killed Boggess - Ken Schaaf.
On Thursday, the three lawyers representing the family gave KWWL body and dash camera video of the shooting. It included several clips from body and dash cameras during the incident, totaling more than two hours. It is disturbing and may be hard for some people to watch.
"It is hard to watch and tough to stomach, but the public deserves to know the truth of what happened that night," Connor Mulholland, one of the attorneys representing the family, said. "It's important to see what really happened."
Waterloo Police said they couldn't comment on pending litigation.
Officers chased Boggess through yards, roads, and back alleys.
In the video footage, Boggess stops several times briefly, but then ignores the officer's orders to get out of the car and drive away. Officer Schaaf and other officers followed him through grassy areas and dirt paths.
He hit a parked car while driving southbound on Arizona Street and drove into an alley between Madison and Monroe Streets. That is where Officer Joe Zubak set up stop sticks between a retaining wall and chain link fence. Zubak told other officers not to follow Boggess down into the alley. Boggess stopped right in front of the stop sticks.
"The stop sticks were strategically placed at a choke point where you have a metal fence to the right, a retaining wall with the drop off to the left and police cruiser is right behind Brent's vehicle," Mulholland said. "At this point, he has nowhere to go, and it's over."
Zubak shouts at Boggess to stop his car.
"Come out here. Let me talk to you. You can't act like this man," Zubak said.
Officer Kyle Ullum also tried to reason with Boggess, who told them he has mental health issues. As they spoke with him and tried to de-escalate the situation, another officer, Nick Weber, entered the alley from the opposite direction, drove directly towards Boggess, and hit the stop sticks.
"It's not until that officer drives over their stop sticks that Brent panics and moves forward and collides with their vehicle," Mulholland said.
On his body camera, Schaaf, who had just parked, is seen running up to the scene with his gun drawn. After seeing Boggess hit the patrol car, he fired at him. Two Waterloo officers were in the line of fire.
"He has no bearing on what's actually going on at the scene when he discharged his weapon," Mulholland said.
Boggess can be seen on body camera video telling officers he was unarmed as he got out of the truck and then collapsed. He died at the hospital.
Mulholland is one of several attorneys representing the family, including Boggess's estate, wife, and mom. He said the shooting did not meet the criteria for using deadly force.
"The chase was over. He had never displayed a dangerous weapon and no officer was in imminent harm," Mulholland said. "At that point, no officer was on foot directly in front of the vehicle. There was no reason for Officer Schaaf to unload his gun into the vehicle."
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams released a legal review of the shooting, concluding that Officer Schaaf's use of deadly force was reasonable given the reckless and evasive actions demonstrated by Boggess.
In his report, Williams said Officer Schaaf's actions were "necessary to avoid injury or any further risk to both life and safety."
"That night, Brent made poor choices and mistakes, but it doesn't warrant a death sentence," Mulholland said.
Boggess' family is now suing the city and Schaaf. The family is asking for damages and compensation for Boggess's wife and kids.