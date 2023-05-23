Washington man traveling the country on a tractor for Parkinson's awareness

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Washington man is traveling hundreds of miles to raise awareness and money for Parkinson's disease, even stopping in Waterloo on the way. Here's the catch: he's traveling on his John Deere tractor.
Mike Adkinson raised more than $50,000 in 2022 during his last ride for Parkinson's disease. He decided to do it again this year, with a $100,000 goal in mind this time around.
Adkinson will drive the tractor back home to Washington this summer. He says that these trips have helped him meet new people.
"It has been a positive, positive thing. I have met some wonderful people who have helped me and reached out to me. I've had people on the highway. I've had homeless people come up and give me a couple dollars. I mean people are incredible."
All proceeds from Adkinson's trip will go toward the American Parkinson Disease Association. The non-profit provides research, education and support for those affected by the debilitating disease.