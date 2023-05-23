Victims identified in fatal Highway 63 crash

(UPDATE 5/23) - The two victims who died in Monday's fatal Highway 63 crash have been identified.
The victims are 58-year-old William Smith and 31-year-old Aimee Bowers. Both victims are from Denver, Iowa.
The investigation efforts into the crash are ongoing. Two other people were injured in the crash.
(UPDATE 1:00 PM) - According to the Iowa 511 website, the roadway has reopened to traffic.
(UPDATE 9:45 AM) - Waterloo police confirm two people died and two people were injured in a crash on Highway 63 this morning.
According to a press release, two vehicles collided in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue just before 8 AM. That's about 8 minutes away from the Waterloo Regional Airport on Highway 63.
One person from each vehicle was killed. Two passengers in one of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No names are being released pending the notification of family members.
Both lanes remain closed.
(UPDATE 9:40 AM) - Both lanes of Highway 63 remain closed at this hour. Our KWWL crew on scene saw two vehicles involved in the crash. No additional details have been made available at this time.
We'll continue to post updates as we learn more.
(UPDATE 8:35 AM) - The state's 511 website has updated the closure location. It now says the road is blocked between Airline Highway and County Road C66.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Both lanes of U.S. 63 just outside Waterloo are currently blocked due to a crash.
According to the state's 511 website, the closure is one mile north of Waterloo between County Road C57 and County Road C66.
We have a KWWL crew currently on scene working to learn more.
