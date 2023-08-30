Vacant city council seat in Evansdale following death of Ward 2 Representative Ron Nichols

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Evansdale City Council will have an empty seat in the November election following the recent death of Ward 2 Councilor Ron Nichols.
Mayor Deanne Kobliska says whoever wins the election will be sworn in within 14 days after the election to serve the remainder of Nichols' term. That terms runs through December 2025.
Funeral services for Nichols are at 10:00 on Thursday morning at Locke Funeral Home Tower Park in Waterloo.
Nichols died last Wednesday, and he would have turned 89 today.