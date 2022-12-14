Urgent Care facilities seeing rapid influx of patients

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With what some people are calling a "Tri-demic" across the country, urgent cares across the area are feeling the strain, with some people facing several hour-long wait times for care.
Denyon Tobey felt himself get sick on Sunday night. On Monday he tried going to work but found he just felt worse. He tried going to the Unity Point urgent care on San Marnan, but was told the wait was going to be awhile.
Across the area, urgent care wait times are increasing. In Dubuque, wait times were up to an hour. In Cedar Rapids, they're up to about an hour and 15 minute wait at some locations. In Waterloo, some locations have wait times as long as 2 hours.
Tobey experienced that on Monday when he tried to check himself in to the Unity Point urgent care, where he was told he would have to wait.
“I went up and tried to check myself in but she explained to me that there was still 7 patients in front of me and if there were appointments as well they would go ahead of me as well. So I didn’t want to wait for that. I didn’t want to sit around being sick," Tobey told KWWL.
Tobey says the closest urgent care facility he was able to find that didn't have a long wait time was in Cedar Rapids. He still had to wait 40 minutes past his appointment time to get seen.
Tobey found out that he has the flu, and while he's recovering, he says that he's concerned about what the long wait times could mean for more serious patients.