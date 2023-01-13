UPDATE: Waterloo Highway 218 and I-380 reopened after tanker crash

UPDATE: Iowa DOT is reporting Highway 218 and I-380 reopened after a tanker truck and car crash earlier Friday afternoon.
I-380 NB: Roadway reopened to traffic between US 218 and Exit 72 - East San Marnan Drive (Waterloo). https://t.co/nh4teWygdu— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 13, 2023
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa DOT is reporting I-380 north is blocked due to a car and semi tanker crash. Currently, all three lanes are blocked at Exit 73.
Drivers should expect a 5-10 minute delay and police presence at the interchange.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.
More details as this story develops.
I-380 NB: Road blocked because of emergency vehicles between US 218 and Exit 72 - East San Marnan Drive (Waterloo). https://t.co/nh4teWygdu— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 13, 2023