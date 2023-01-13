 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Waterloo Highway 218 and I-380 reopened after tanker crash

UPDATE: Iowa DOT is reporting Highway 218 and I-380 reopened after a tanker truck and car crash earlier Friday afternoon.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa DOT is reporting I-380 north is blocked due to a car and semi tanker crash. Currently, all three lanes are blocked at Exit 73. 

Drivers should expect a 5-10 minute delay and police presence at the interchange.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. 

More details as this story develops. 

I-380 northbound: Three right lanes blocked.