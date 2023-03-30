UPDATE: Water restored in Evansdale with boil advisory; bottled water available for pickup

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Northeastern Marshall County in central Iowa...
Southwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Northwestern Tama County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Grundy County in central Iowa...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Marshalltown Municipal Airport, or near
Marshalltown, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Green Mountain around 435 PM CDT.
Conrad and Beaman around 440 PM CDT.
Gladbrook and Union Grove State Park around 445 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Lincoln, Morrison, Reinbeck and Tf Clark State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Northeastern Hardin County in central Iowa...
Northwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Western Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
Southeastern Franklin County in north central Iowa...
Northwestern Grundy County in central Iowa...
Butler County in north central Iowa...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Aplington, or 13 miles northwest of Grundy Center,
moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Parkersburg around 435 PM CDT.
Stout around 440 PM CDT.
New Hartford around 445 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Clarksville, Shell Rock, Waverly Municipal Airport, Waverly and
Plainfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Poweshiek County in central Iowa...
Marshall County in central Iowa...
Eastern Hardin County in central Iowa...
Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Tama County in central Iowa...
Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
Franklin County in north central Iowa...
Grundy County in central Iowa...
Butler County in north central Iowa...
Northeastern Jasper County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 4 miles east of Chapin to near Wellsburg to 6 miles
southwest of Laurel, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Wellsburg around 430 PM CDT.
Grundy Center, Parkersburg, Dumont, Holland and Ferguson around
435 PM CDT.
Gilman, Stout and Bristow around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Allison, Dike, Greene, New Hartford, Allison Municipal Airport,
Toledo, Tama, Hudson, Clarksville, Uni-Dome And McLeod Center, Toledo
Municipal Airport, Cedar Falls, Waterloo Municipal Airport,
Plainfield, Holiday Lake, George Wyth State Park, Crossroads Mall,
Chelsea, Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond and Vining.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 35 between mile markers 167 and 173.
Interstate 380 between mile markers 56 and 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north
central and northeastern Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN POWESHIEK...SOUTHEASTERN BLACK HAWK AND EASTERN TAMA
COUNTIES...

At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Brandon to Luzerne to near Barnes City, moving
northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
La Porte City, Dysart, Chelsea, Clutier, Elberon, Hartwick and
Vining.

This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 56 and 62.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and
northeastern Iowa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 93 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

GRUNDY                HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POWESHIEK             TAMA

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               WINNEBAGO             WORTH

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             MAHASKA               MARION
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALBIA, ALLISON, APLINGTON,
BLOOMFIELD, BRITT, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE,
CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, ELDORA, FOREST CITY,
GARNER, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON,
IOWA FALLS, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PARKERSBURG,
PELLA, REINBECK, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO,
WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG.

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

NUMEROUS TORNADOES EXPECTED WITH A FEW INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Northeastern Marshall County in central Iowa...
Northwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Northwestern Tama County in central Iowa...
South central Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
Central Grundy County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Butler County in north central Iowa...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over
Holland, or over Grundy Center, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Evansdale, Hudson, Denver,
Reinbeck, Dike, Conrad, Waterloo Municipal Airport, Crossroads
Mall, Uni-Dome And McLeod Center, Janesville, New Hartford,
Holland, Morrison and George Wyth State Park.

This includes Interstate 380 near mile marker 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and
widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the
tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest
floor of a building.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Brief gusts immediately behind the line of thunderstorms over
central and eastern Iowa may exceed 60 mph for one to three
hours. Strong winds of 50 to 55 are expected at times overnight
through early Saturday just prior to sunrise.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UPDATE: Water restored in Evansdale with boil advisory; bottled water available for pickup

  • Updated
  • 0

3/31 UPDATE: Bottled water has been donated by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, with four pallets of water bottles available at Ted's Hardware.

3/30 UPDATE:  Evansdale Water Works is reporting water is restored, but the boil advisory is still in effect. Water should be boiled for 2-3 minutes first before drinking.

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The City of Evansdale has turned off the water tower as officials work to address a water main break at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Rd.

 No timeframe was given as to when water will be restored to the city.

ORIGINAL: A boil water advisory is in effect in Evansdale after a reported water main break near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Rd. 

Customers in Evansdale are reporting low or no water pressure. 

Repair crews are on their way to the scene, water will be shut off in the area until repairs are complete. 

There is still no word yet on what may have caused the water main break. 

NOTE:  Poyner and Bunger school buildings are CLOSED Thursday as a result of the water main break

Tags

Recommended for you