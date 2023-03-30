UPDATE: Water restored in Evansdale with boil advisory; bottled water available for pickup

3/31 UPDATE: Bottled water has been donated by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, with four pallets of water bottles available at Ted's Hardware.
3/30 UPDATE: Evansdale Water Works is reporting water is restored, but the boil advisory is still in effect. Water should be boiled for 2-3 minutes first before drinking.
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The City of Evansdale has turned off the water tower as officials work to address a water main break at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Rd.
No timeframe was given as to when water will be restored to the city.
ORIGINAL: A boil water advisory is in effect in Evansdale after a reported water main break near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Rd.
Customers in Evansdale are reporting low or no water pressure.
Repair crews are on their way to the scene, water will be shut off in the area until repairs are complete.
There is still no word yet on what may have caused the water main break.
NOTE: Poyner and Bunger school buildings are CLOSED Thursday as a result of the water main break