UPDATE: Traffic moving smoothly on I-380 near Evansdale after crash

  • Updated
UPDATE: Traffic moving smoothly on I-380 near Evansdale after a Thursday afternoon crash.

More details to develop.

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - Slow moving traffic is being reported on I-380 between River Forest Rd. and Evansdale Dr. after a multi-vehicle crash according to the Iowa DOT. 

Drivers should expect a 5-10 minute delay on I-380 and should use caution while traveling.

This is a developing story. KWWL is working to learn more. 