UPDATE: Operation Locate canceled, missing Waterloo man found safe

UPDATE: The Waterloo Police Department found Steven Parker. Parker is safe and being cared for.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police are asking for the public's help in finding Steven Dale Parker.
Parker was last heard from on July 24th after a family had a concerning phone call with him.
Police describe Parker as a white male, around 160 lbs, gray hair, and blue eyes. Parker is believed to be homeless and staying in the area of Ansborough and Home Park Blvd.
The last time he was seen, he had a long and distinctive gray mustache.