UPDATE: Missing Cedar Falls 7-year-old found safe

UPDATE: 7-year-old Serena Wilson is found and is safe
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Police are asking for help in finding 7-year-old Serena Wilson.
Wilson was reported missing from the Cedar Falls area on Aug. 23 just before 5:30 p.m. She was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Serena walked away from her home in the area of Seerley Blvd. and Main St.
Serena has brown hair, brown eyes, around 4'0 and weighs 70 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information, please contact Cedar Falls Police at 319-273-8612 or call 911. There is currently a large police presence in the area.