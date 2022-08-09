UPDATE: Missing 23-year-old Kansas woman found safe in Waterloo

UPDATE: Waterloo Police found 23-year-old Makayla Robertson safe around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office was also notified.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are looking for 23-year-old Makayla Robertson from Abilene, KS. She was last seen just outside of Abilene on July 17, 2022 in the afternoon.
Makayla told her mom she was going to meet someone, but never came back. Waterloo Police say Makayla has ties to a male subject in Waterloo and is believed she might be in his company.
Makayla has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 140 lbs.
If you see Makayla, please call the Waterloo Police at 319-291-2515 or the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office at 785-263-4081.