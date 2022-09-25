UPDATE: Juvenile shot on Riehl Street in Waterloo Saturday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police said one person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night.
It happened in an alleyway in the 800 block of Riehl Street.
Waterloo Police said a juvenile male was shot around 10:30 p.m. He went to Allen Hospital in a private car. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police had roads and alleyways in the area blocked off for a time. A KWWL crew on scene Saturday night observed officers walking around with flashlights throughout the area of Conger and Avon Streets.
The KWWL crew on scene reported officers found shell casings and placed several evidence markers on the ground.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.