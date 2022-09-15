UPDATE: 24-year-old dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-380 near Evansdale

UPDATE: A crash earlier on Thursday ends fatally after a 24-year-old motorcyclist died on I-380 just after 3 p.m.
Two pickup trucks and a motorcycle were driving south on I-380 in the construction area near mile marker 69.
The first pickup slowed for traffic causing the motorcyclist to lose control hitting the first pickup. The second pickup tried to slow, but was unable and hit the motorcycle.
Iowa State Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 24-year-old Ethen Edge.
UPDATE: Traffic moving smoothly on I-380 near Evansdale after a Thursday afternoon crash.
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - Slow moving traffic is being reported on I-380 between River Forest Rd. and Evansdale Dr. after a multi-vehicle crash according to the Iowa DOT.
Drivers should expect a 5-10 minute delay on I-380 and should use caution while traveling.
