UPDATE: 13-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in the face

Police presence Waterloo
By Megan Studer

UPDATE: Waterloo Police are informing KWWL a 13-year-old girl is charged with two counts of attempted murder Wednesday evening.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man was hospitalized after being shot in the face in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a home on Leavitt St around 1:30 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

Waterloo Police are investigating the incident. No other details have been released at this time.

KWWL is working to learn more details. This story will be updated.