Unitypoint hosts annual 'Ladies Night Out'; extended hours for mammograms

(KWWL) - Throughout the month of October, Unitypoint is hosting it's annual 'Ladies Night Out', to help more women get mammograms.
Completed with wine and appetizers, they're offering extended hours on select days for mammogram appointments.
Hosting it at three different locations, appointments can be made from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the goal is to provide early detection and treatment.
If your busy schedule is making it hard to call for an appointment, Mammogram lead Pam Walters explained other ways to get an appointment.
"Now we have online scheduling so they would be able to do it that way also," Walters said, "if we aren't full, we will take walk ins, it's just hard for us to know in advance if we will have room for that."
The first 'Ladies Night Out' was Wednesday, October 12th. However, there's two more dates available:
- Thursday, October 20th at Allen Hospital
- Wednesday, October 26th at Prairie Parkway location
A yearly mammogram is recommended for every woman over age 40 and offers the best chance for early detection and prevention of breast cancer.
A doctor's order is required to make an appointment. Call (319) 235-5100 to schedule an appointment.