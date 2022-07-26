UNI lowering barriers to in-demand careers through online initiative

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Starting Fall 2022, the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) is launching the UNI@IACC (Iowa Community Colleges) initiative. This will allow Associate's degree holders from any Iowa community college to earn a UNI online degree without leaving their hometown.
UNI@IACC offers Bachelor's degrees in several areas such as:
- Managing Business and Organizations
- Management: Business Administration
- Criminal Justice
- Elementary Education
- Human Services
- Technology Management
- Bachelor of Liberal Studies
UNI is also starting the Future Ready Scholarship Program to those eligible in the UNI@IACC program. The program and application can be found at iacc.uni.edu.
"I applaud UNI’s forward thinking to create greater opportunities and expand access to higher education," said Gov. Reynolds. "This innovative program provides students with the convenience of attaining a four-year degree without having to relocate to UNI. Through partnerships with community colleges across Iowa, UNI@IACC meets students right where they are in their rural communities, removing barriers that may have prevented them from pursuing higher education."
UNI says the UNI@IACC program expands on the UNI@DMACC (Des Moines Area Community College) program which received the support of Governor Reynolds who authorized $4.166 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
On-site student support specialists will be found at DMACC and Western Iowa Technical Community College in Sioux City starting Fall 2022. In Spring 2023, specialists will be at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs and Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
"UNI@IACC brings the personalized touch that defines a UNI education to adult learners throughout our state," said UNI President Mark A. Nook. "One of UNI’s greatest strengths is our ability to identify and remove barriers to access and success that many learners face. UNI@IACC represents a major leap forward to assure access for more Iowans through this dynamic and innovative program that leads to in-demand careers in their hometowns. Many thanks go to Governor Reynolds and her staff for their support of this important project that will improve the lives of Iowans across the state. We are truly educating Iowans for Iowa."
For more information about the UNI@IACC partnership, program offerings and application instructions visit iacc.uni.edu.