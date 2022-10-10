UNI announces $50 million campaign for UNI-Dome renovations

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has announced a $50 million campaign for renovations to the UNI-Dome. The project will undergo three phases, starting with the first phase this fall.
The University's Dome, built in 1976, has seen some occasional updates, but nothing to the extent of the proposed renovations.
"For nearly 50 years the UNI-Dome has been a key asset to this community, bringing us together for athletics, concerts and countless other events," said UNI Director of Athletics David Harris in a press release.
"The facility is a vital part of the economic strength of the Cedar Valley and State of Iowa, and we know its value to the community will only grow through these investments," Harris added.
With 500,000 victors each year, it's estimated that the UNI-Dome generates about $17 million annually.
The first phase of the project is already underway with the construction and opening of Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room.
Replacements to the Dome's fabric roof, reconstruction of the west entrance and concourse, and building new and expanded suites are also part of the first phase.
The fabric roof is currently 25 years old. In summer 2023, more durable fabric will be used to help withstand cold winter and hot summer conditions.
The new west side entrance will have one main entrance with several doors, in an attempt to solve congestion issues. A ticketing office will also be constructed there.
A new and expanded suites level is to be constructed. A new elevator will give access to the premium suites area. A timeline for phase one of construction will be determined at a later date as funds are acquired.
Phase two of the project will include upgrades to the bowl and structural improvements along with resurfacing the indoor track. New seating, new lighting, wider aisles, handrails, and better ADA seating are a part of this phase.
The final phase of the project will include updates to the Dome's sound system and visuals. Updated graphics will be placed inside and outside of the building. A new marquee sign will be installed that signifies current and future events at the Dome.
Phase one carries an estimated price tag of $20 million, with half of it already raised. Phase two will cost an estimated $20 million, while phase three will cost an estimated $10 million.
A majority of the project funding will be raised privately. More information about the UNI-Dome renovation can be found on their website.