Two Waterloo residents charged with auto insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two Waterloo residents have been charged with insurance fraud, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau.
Dale Lee Rawlins, 43, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Fraudulent Submissions. Janette Kay Rompot, 39, was also charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Fraudulent Submissions, Conspiracy.
The investigation on Rawlins and Rompot launched in July. According to a criminal complaint, Rawlins made false statements to an insurer over an auto insurance application. Rompot aided in the fraudulent incident.
Rawlins turned himself in to the Black Hawk County Jail on August 25. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released.
On August 27, Rompot was arrested and booked in to the Black Hawk County Jail. She also posted a $5,000 bond and was released.