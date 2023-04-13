Two teenagers injured in Waterloo shooting on Wednesday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Two teenagers were injured in a Waterloo shooting in the 500 block of Reed Street on Wednesday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10:00 p.m.
According to police, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds.
The 16-year-old had had a gunshot wound to the lower left leg, while the 13-year-old had his right leg grazed by a bullet. Police say that neither wounds are life-threatening.
An investigation is underway, with police already having found multiple shell casings at the scene.
