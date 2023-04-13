 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.Little change in fire weather conditions is expected from
yesterday. The combination of low humidity values, strong
southwest winds, well above normal temperatures, and very dry
fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across
all of central Iowa again this afternoon. Some improvement is
expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less
wind.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Two teenagers injured in Waterloo shooting on Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Reed Street Shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Two teenagers were injured in a Waterloo shooting in the 500 block of Reed Street on Wednesday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10:00 p.m.

According to police, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old had had a gunshot wound to the lower left leg, while the 13-year-old had his right leg grazed by a bullet. Police say that neither wounds are life-threatening.

An investigation is underway, with police already having found multiple shell casings at the scene.

ORIGINAL: Waterloo police are on scene at the 500 block of Reed street, for an apparent shooting.

Police responded just before 10:00 p.m. Our KWWL crew on scene saw someone get taken by ambulance from the scene.

Not much is known at this point. We have reached out to officers for more information, and will bring the latest updates online and on-air. 

Tags

Recommended for you