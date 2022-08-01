Two more arrested in money laundering investigation between Waterloo and Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two more people are facing charges in connection to a money laundering investigation where money was being sent from Waterloo to a drug organization in Mexico.
Waterloo Police confirm Samuel Monroe and Rylee Wenman, both from Waterloo, were arrested after three others were arrested earlier in July.
The two-year investigation revealed money from meth sales was moved through wire transfers at money transfer businesses in Black Hawk County to the organization centered in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico.
Richard Mohorne, Megan Heying, and Mark Sayles were all previously arrested.