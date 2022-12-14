Two men rob and shoot at another man in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was robbed and also shot at by two people early Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
According to Police, the robbery happened around 2:00 a.m. Two men in dark clothing approached a man and demanded money from him.
They pistol whipped him and shot at him before he handed over cash and ran home.
No arrests have been made and no descriptions of the suspects could be identified.
The robbery victim told police that he heard gunshots as he was running away. Police later found a porch window that was shot out nearby.